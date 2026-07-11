US opens door to Advanced Technology, defense equipment for UAE

DUBAI – United States placed the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on its list of countries eligible for special export privileges, paving the way for easier access to advanced American technology, defense equipment, and other sensitive products.

The decision makes Gulf nation the first in region and the only second Muslim-majority country after Türkiye to be designated under US A:5 export category, a classification reserved for trusted partners with streamlined access to controlled exports.

Under the new understanding, UAE government and its approved commercial organizations will be able to acquire a broad range of eligible U.S. products through the Strategic Trade Authorization (STA) program without obtaining individual export licenses, provided they comply with the required conditions.

The eligible exports include selected military equipment, commercial satellites, and spacecraft regulated by the U.S. Department of Commerce. These technologies have applications across key sectors, including oil and gas production, seawater desalination, critical infrastructure, and civilian nuclear energy.

US Department of Commerce said the policy is intended to strengthen the UAE’s commercial, infrastructure, and defense capabilities while also advancing American strategic interests across the Middle East. The move, however, has drawn a sharp reaction from Iran.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister accused Washington of rewarding UAE for supporting what he described as aggression against Iran. In a strongly worded statement, he called for the UAE to be held accountable, alleging that the easing of U.S. export control regulations was granted in exchange for backing military actions against Tehran.

Gharibabadi lamented US decision to ease export restrictions for UAE, saying Trump rewarded Abu Dhabi for its alleged role in the conflict with Iran. He said the move could have legal and political consequences for the UAE. While the UAE has not publicly responded, the US Commerce Department said the policy reflects the strong US-UAE security partnership and the UAE’s commitment to safeguarding sensitive American technology.