Another Private Airline Starts Karachi–Islamabad Flights, with Fares Starting at Rs14,000

KARACHI – Air travel between Pakistan’s federal capital Islamabad, and its financial hub, Karachi, is set to become more accessible as another private airline launches flights on a busy domestic route, with one-way fares starting at Rs14,000.

South Air officially opened bookings for its first-ever commercial flight between two major cities, with its inaugural service scheduled to take off on July 16, 2026. Even before the airline’s commercial launch, demand appears strong, with Economy Premium seats already sold out.

July 16 flight marks official launch of South Air’s scheduled commercial operations. The airline plans to operate its domestic network using ATR 72 turboprop aircraft, a model widely used for regional and short-haul routes due to its operational efficiency.

According to the airline’s booking portal, the inaugural flight will depart Karachi at 7:30 am and arrive in Islamabad at 11:40 am. However, passengers should note that the service is not a direct flight. Instead, the aircraft will make a scheduled stop in Bahawalpur, extending the total journey time to 4 hours and 10 minutes.

Karachi-Islamabad Ticket Prices

The airline introduced three economy fare categories for its maiden flight, catering to different passenger needs. Economy Basic fare starts at Rs. 14,218 but does not include any checked baggage. Travelers opting for the Economy Value package will pay Rs. 15,792, which includes a 20kg checked baggage allowance.

Meanwhile, the airline’s Economy Premium category has already sold out ahead of the inaugural departure, indicating early interest in the new carrier’s launch.

Unlike nonstop services currently available on the Karachi–Islamabad route, South Air’s inaugural flight will operate via Bahawalpur. The additional stop increases the total travel time to 4 hours and 10 minutes, making it significantly longer than direct jet services.

South Air says its business strategy focuses on strengthening domestic connectivity by linking major cities with destinations that currently have limited scheduled air services.