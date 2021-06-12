Pakistan’s top military commander visits Sialkot, Kotli to witness war games, field exercise (VIDEO)

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Saturday visited Sialkot and Kotli to attend the closing session of corps-level war games and the conclusion of field exercise in Kotli, the military media wing said Saturday.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said ‘Pakistan Army Chief attended the closing session of the Corps level war game where he was briefed on planning parameters and conduct modalities of the exercise’.

‘The war game was based on the defensive operations cycle of a corps under a conventional battlefield environment in line with operational and planning directives of the Pakistan army’, the statement further added.

COAS Bajwa also commended sound planning and befitting application of varying operational response options to crystallise future plans in view of evolving threat matrix.

In another similar development, Gen. Bajwa visited troops undergoing field training near Kotli at the conclusion of Corps level Field exercise ‘Taskheer-e-Jabal’. He was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas.

Chief of Army Staff was briefed about the conduct of ongoing exercises aimed at enhancing the preparedness of formations for various defensive and offensive maneuvers in mountainous and semi-mountainous terrain. He also interacted with the participating troops and appreciated their hard work, high morale, and professionalism of troops besides also expressing satisfaction over the conduct of the exercise.

Army Chief remarked that ‘Realistic and futuristic training corresponding to evolving threat is imperative for maintaining operational readiness’.