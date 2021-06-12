Pakistan’s top military commander visits Sialkot, Kotli to witness war games, field exercise (VIDEO)
Web Desk
04:00 PM | 12 Jun, 2021
Pakistan’s top military commander visits Sialkot, Kotli to witness war games, field exercise (VIDEO)
Share

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Saturday visited Sialkot and Kotli to attend the closing session of corps-level war games and the conclusion of field exercise in Kotli, the military media wing said Saturday.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said ‘Pakistan Army Chief attended the closing session of the Corps level war game where he was briefed on planning parameters and conduct modalities of the exercise’.

‘The war game was based on the defensive operations cycle of a corps under a conventional battlefield environment in line with operational and planning directives of the Pakistan army’, the statement further added.

COAS Bajwa also commended sound planning and befitting application of varying operational response options to crystallise future plans in view of evolving threat matrix.

In another similar development, Gen. Bajwa visited troops undergoing field training near Kotli at the conclusion of Corps level Field exercise ‘Taskheer-e-Jabal’. He was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas.

COAS visits field training area near Kotli; ... 09:39 PM | 2 Jun, 2021

RAWALPINDI – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), visited field training area near Kotli on ...

Chief of Army Staff was briefed about the conduct of ongoing exercises aimed at enhancing the preparedness of formations for various defensive and offensive maneuvers in mountainous and semi-mountainous terrain. He also interacted with the participating troops and appreciated their hard work, high morale, and professionalism of troops besides also expressing satisfaction over the conduct of the exercise.

Army Chief remarked that ‘Realistic and futuristic training corresponding to evolving threat is imperative for maintaining operational readiness’.

COAS Bajwa assures business community of complete ... 11:10 PM | 9 Jun, 2021

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday affirmed Pakistan Army’s complete ...

More From This Category
PM Imran hails 'historic' budget to beat climate ...
05:08 PM | 12 Jun, 2021
Top Pakistani envoy congratulates Sweden on ...
03:40 PM | 12 Jun, 2021
PM Imran calls on the world to crack down on ...
03:20 PM | 12 Jun, 2021
CJCSC calls on top Jordanian military brass, ...
01:22 PM | 12 Jun, 2021
Abbottabad man in custody, accused of raping ...
12:08 PM | 12 Jun, 2021
PTI leader killed in road accident near AJK’s ...
11:34 AM | 12 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Waseem Abbas reflects on Mahira Khan-Firdous Jamal controversy
04:44 PM | 12 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr