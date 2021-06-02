COAS visits field training area near Kotli; briefed on Taskheer-e-Jabal exercise

09:39 PM | 2 Jun, 2021
RAWALPINDI – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), visited field training area near Kotli on Wednesday.

COAS was briefed about conduct modalities of a Corps level exercise ‘Taskheer-e-Jabal’. The exercise is aimed at enhancing operational preparedness of formations, encompassing defensive and offensive tasks during various contingencies within an operational cycle.

The troops and units participating in exercise will rehearse various defensive and offensive manoeuvres in the mountainous terrain.

Appreciating dedication and professionalism of participating troops, COAS expressed satisfaction over combat readiness of the formation.

Rigorous training and continued practice of operational drills are imperative for effective response to wide ranging threats, he emphasized.

Earlier, on arrival, COAS was received by Corps Commander, Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas.

