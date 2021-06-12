Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 12 June 2021
09:25 AM | 12 Jun, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 12, 2021 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|155.50
|156.50
|Euro
|EUR
|188.50
|190.50
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|219
|222
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|42.30
|42.80
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|41.30
|41.80
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|119
|121
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.50
|388.50
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|127.50
|129.50
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.50
|23.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.20
|23.50
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.65
|16.90
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.10
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.50
|484
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.50
|36.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.25
|96.95
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.45
|17.70
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.50
|394.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.50
|40.10
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|116.50
|118
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|17.80
|18.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159
|159.90
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.80
|4.90
- PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns against Quetta Gladiators today10:13 AM | 12 Jun, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 12 June 202109:25 AM | 12 Jun, 2021
- Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,194 new cases, 57 deaths08:45 AM | 12 Jun, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 12 June 202107:59 AM | 12 Jun, 2021
-
- Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin look fabulous at ‘official’ engagement ...12:46 AM | 12 Jun, 2021
- Meesha Shafi and Aagha Ali concerned for uniformed personnel, ...06:28 PM | 11 Jun, 2021
- Here’s how ‘detective’ Muneeb Butt caught a thief (VIDEO)03:26 PM | 11 Jun, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021