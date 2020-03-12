Two American, one British personnel killed in attack on US-led coalition's base in Iraq
Web Desk
10:52 AM | 12 Mar, 2020
Two American, one British personnel killed in attack on US-led coalition's base in Iraq
BAGHDAD – At least two American and one British personnel have been killed after several small rockets hit Taji military camp in north of Baghdad in Iraq.

The rockets struck Camp Taji, which hosts the coalition forces, leaving three personnel - two US citizens and one UK citizen - dead, as well as 12 others injured.

On late Wednesday, US military jets carried out airstrikes on a base of the Iraqi Shia Popular Mobilization Forces in the Iraqi province of Anbar, near the border with Syria. It is still unclear whether the US strikes are linked to the rocket attack, or not.

According to US-led coalition in Iraq and Syria, the attack is under investigation by the Coalition and Iraqi Security Forces.

