CIA chief says he's still hopeful of Gaza ceasefire deal

US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns said on Tuesday there was “still a possibility” of a Gaza ceasefire deal, although many complicated issues remain.
Burns told a House of Representatives hearing, “I think there’s still the possibility of such a deal. And as I said, it won’t be for lack of trying on our part, working very closely with our Israeli, Qatari, and Egyptian counterparts. This is a very tough process. I don't think anyone can guarantee success. The only thing I think you can guarantee is that the alternatives are worse.”
Burns' statement came hours after mediator Qatar said Israel and Hamas were not close to a deal on a cessation of hostilities in Gaza and releasing hostages. Qatar warned the situation remained “very complicated”.
Despite weeks of talks involving US, Qatari and Egyptian mediators, Ramadan began on Monday without the start of a widely expected truce and hostage exchange.
“We are not near a deal, meaning that we are not seeing both sides converging on language that can resolve the current disagreement over the implementation of a deal,” foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari told a news conference.
All parties were “continuing to work in the negotiations to reach a deal hopefully within the confines of Ramazan”, Ansari said. But he added that he could not “offer any timeline” on a deal and explained the conflict remained “very complicated on the ground”.
As Israel continues to commit genocide of Palestinians, the Gaza health ministry said that at least 31,184 people have been killed in the territory during more than five months of Israeli airstrikes and military action against the Palestinian civilians.
The latest toll includes at least 72 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 72,889 people have been wounded in Gaza since the conflict began on October 7.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against the US dollar in the open market on March 12, 2024 Tuesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.95 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304.4 for buying and 307.4 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|281.95
|Euro
|EUR
|304.4
|307.4
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.1
|74.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.38
|751.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.9
|39.3
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.02
|41.42
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.17
|919.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.64
|60.24
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.68
|174.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.84
|27.14
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.01
|734.01
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.37
|27.67
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.8
|321.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.9
|8.05
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.