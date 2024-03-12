Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Top NewsWorld

CIA chief says he's still hopeful of Gaza ceasefire deal

Web Desk
11:25 PM | 12 Mar, 2024
CIA Director William Burns
Source: File photo

US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns said on Tuesday there was “still a possibility” of a Gaza ceasefire deal, although many complicated issues remain.

Burns told a House of Representatives hearing, “I think there’s still the possibility of such a deal. And as I said, it won’t be for lack of trying on our part, working very closely with our Israeli, Qatari, and Egyptian counterparts. This is a very tough process. I don't think anyone can guarantee success. The only thing I think you can guarantee is that the alternatives are worse.”

Burns' statement came hours after mediator Qatar said Israel and Hamas were not close to a deal on a cessation of hostilities in Gaza and releasing hostages. Qatar warned the situation remained “very complicated”.

Despite weeks of talks involving US, Qatari and Egyptian mediators, Ramadan began on Monday without the start of a widely expected truce and hostage exchange.

“We are not near a deal, meaning that we are not seeing both sides converging on language that can resolve the current disagreement over the implementation of a deal,” foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari told a news conference.

All parties were “continuing to work in the negotiations to reach a deal hopefully within the confines of Ramazan”, Ansari said. But he added that he could not “offer any timeline” on a deal and explained the conflict remained “very complicated on the ground”.

As Israel continues to commit genocide of Palestinians, the Gaza health ministry said that at least 31,184 people have been killed in the territory during more than five months of Israeli airstrikes and military action against the Palestinian civilians. 

The latest toll includes at least 72 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 72,889 people have been wounded in Gaza since the conflict began on October 7.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:25 PM | 12 Mar, 2024

CIA chief says he's still hopeful of Gaza ceasefire deal

10:15 PM | 12 Mar, 2024

Indian Air Force's fighter jet Tejas crashes for first time

09:55 PM | 12 Mar, 2024

Punjab govt stops KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur from visiting Imran Khan at ...

07:31 PM | 12 Mar, 2024

Nawaz Sharif's sons arrive in Lahore after suspension of arrest ...

02:15 PM | 12 Mar, 2024

KSE-100 index sheds over 1,000 points

12:36 PM | 12 Mar, 2024

Indian PM Modi pushes forward with anti-Muslim Citizenship Law ahead ...

Most viewed

10:44 AM | 11 Mar, 2024

PM Shehbaz's 19-member federal cabinet takes oath

08:26 PM | 10 Mar, 2024

Ramadan moon sighted in Saudi Arabia

01:14 PM | 10 Mar, 2024

Asif Zardari sworn in as Pakistan's President for second time

11:35 PM | 10 Mar, 2024

Pakistan's former president Arif Alvi says ready to face high treason ...

09:15 AM | 10 Mar, 2024

Two killed in Peshawar blast

06:36 PM | 11 Mar, 2024

Ramadan 2024 moon sighted in Pakistan

Advertisement

Latest

11:25 PM | 12 Mar, 2024

CIA chief says he's still hopeful of Gaza ceasefire deal

Gold & Silver

02:58 PM | 12 Mar, 2024

Gold sees slight decline in Pakistan; check latest per tola rates

Forex

Pak rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham - 12 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains stable against the US dollar in the open market on March 12, 2024 Tuesday. 

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.95 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 304.4 for buying and 307.4 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 12 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.9 281.95
Euro EUR 304.4 307.4
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.1 74.85
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.38 751.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.9 39.3
Danish Krone DKK 41.02 41.42
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.17 919.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.64 60.24
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.68 174.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.84 27.14
Omani Riyal OMR 726.01 734.01
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.79 77.49
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.37 27.67
Swiss Franc CHF 318.8 321.3
Thai Bhat THB 7.9 8.05

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: