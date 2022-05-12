IHC refers social media laws to National Assembly for review
Web Desk
11:09 AM | 12 May, 2022
IHC refers social media laws to National Assembly for review
Source: File photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday referred the rules framed by the PTI government concerning social media to the National Assembly for review.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued the directive while hearing of PPP leader Farhatullah Babar’s petition on the matter.

The judge observed that since the government has changed and those who opposed the laws in question while sitting on the opposition benches are now in power.

“Wouldn’t it be better for the government to resolve the matter through consulting with the stakeholders?” he suggested.

The judge remarked that as PPP is in power now, so it should rectify the rules.

Babar suggested referring the matter to the parliament, which would be a test for the present government. The CJ agreed, saying let the parliament look into the matter, and the court would consider the report once it was submitted.

The court also issued notices to the chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, secretaries of the Cabinet Division and the Ministry of Information Technology.

IHC CJ asks PM Shehbaz to review Hanif Abbasi’s ... 12:55 PM | 9 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to review the ...

More From This Category
FIA decides not to prosecute money laundering ...
01:22 PM | 12 May, 2022
Pakistan condemns killing of Palestinian ...
11:40 AM | 12 May, 2022
PAF chief visits Air War College in Islamabad
10:36 AM | 12 May, 2022
Pakistan says no change in trade policy with ...
10:07 AM | 12 May, 2022
PML-N decides not holding early elections in ...
09:37 AM | 12 May, 2022
FM Bilawal writes letter to UNSC, UN on illegal ...
10:53 PM | 11 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aamir Liaquat reacts after his obscene videos go viral
08:30 PM | 11 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr