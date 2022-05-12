IHC refers social media laws to National Assembly for review

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday referred the rules framed by the PTI government concerning social media to the National Assembly for review.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued the directive while hearing of PPP leader Farhatullah Babar’s petition on the matter.

The judge observed that since the government has changed and those who opposed the laws in question while sitting on the opposition benches are now in power.

“Wouldn’t it be better for the government to resolve the matter through consulting with the stakeholders?” he suggested.

The judge remarked that as PPP is in power now, so it should rectify the rules.

Babar suggested referring the matter to the parliament, which would be a test for the present government. The CJ agreed, saying let the parliament look into the matter, and the court would consider the report once it was submitted.

The court also issued notices to the chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, secretaries of the Cabinet Division and the Ministry of Information Technology.