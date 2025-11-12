KP Peace Jirga unites Political Leaders, Tribal Elders for Peace Solutions

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and parts of border regions are witnessing alarming surge in terror attacks, as TTP and other banned outfits continue to operate from Afghan soil.

Amid worrisome situation, KP government summoned “Peace Jirga” today, bringing together province’s top political heavyweights, civil society representatives, lawyers, and media leaders to confront escalating law and order crisis.

The jirga, hosted in KP Assembly building, already drawn commitments from major parties including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Awami National Party, Jamaat-e-Islami, Qaumi Watan Party, and Mazdoor Kisan Party. This marks major breakthrough for PTI, which had previously boycotted similar initiatives led by other parties.

Former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser personally invited PML-N’s provincial president and federal minister Amir Muqam, who accepted, and KP Governor has also been called to participate in what is said to be rare moment of inter-party collaboration.

The stakes are high and analysts warn that even if consensus is reached, implementing decisions could be a major challenge due to the federal government’s ultimate authority, and the fact that any engagement with Afghan leaders hinges on the Taliban, who hold real power in Kabul.

Such jirga sitting can only advise solutions, not enforce, as political and military leaders hold ultimate power to proceed.

PTI’s former Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, under the direction of party chairman Imran Khan, earlier announced plans to send a delegation to the Afghan Taliban. While critics accuse PTI of previously ignoring the province’s security challenges, today’s jirga is being seen as a bold attempt to put peace back on the agenda.

The platform gives the province’s most affected citizens a voice in shaping solutions to years of unrest. The decisions of the jirga are expected to be announced after the sessions conclude, leaving everyone watching to see whether this historic gathering can change the tense situation between two sides.