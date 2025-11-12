Lahore, other Punjab cities on high alert after Islamabad suicide bombing

LAHORE – Security has been tightened across Lahore and other Punjab cities, especially at Lahore High Court (LHC), after recent terror attack at Islamabad District Court.

Police and security agencies stepped up vigilance, deploying additional personnel at all entry and exit points of the provincial capital. According to officials, extraordinary security arrangements have been put in place inside and around the Lahore High Court. Police and security staff remain on high alert, while strict checking procedures continue at all entry gates.

Lawyers and visitors arriving at High Court are being thoroughly screened, with heightened surveillance at the GPO Gate, Mosque Gate, and AG Office Gate. Walk-through gates, metal detectors, and X-ray baggage scanners have been installed to ensure no suspicious activity goes unnoticed.

The administration also announced that only vehicles with Lahore High Court Bar Association stickers will be permitted to enter the court premises. Entry of unauthorized individuals has been completely prohibited to maintain security.

To ensure process remains effective and respectful, female police officers have been deployed to conduct security checks of women lawyers and visitors.

Officials said enhanced security measures aim to prevent any untoward incident and maintain a peaceful environment within the court and surrounding areas.