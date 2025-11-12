Man arrested in Rawalpindi for harassment, blackmail through obscene videos

RAWALPINDI – The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) Rawalpindi conducted a major operation and arrested a man involved in harassment and blackmail through obscene videos.

The suspect has been identified as Muhammad Ali Asad, son of Ahmed Khan. He allegedly uploaded a woman’s videos on a pornographic website.

The suspect’s mobile phone has been recovered, and a forensic report is being prepared. A case (No. 193/2025) has been registered under Section 21 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016.

The NCCIA stated that further investigations are underway, and the digital evidence has been sent to the forensic lab.