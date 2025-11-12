Pakistan players make big gains on latest ICC rankings

DUBAI – Pakistani batting duo Salman Ali Agha and Saim Ayub made significant gains in latest ICC ODI Batting rankings released on Wednesday.

Pakistan followed up their success against South Africa at home with a winning start to the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Salman jumped 14 spots to sit in 16th place on the table (at 639 rating points, which is the best-ever for him) following his match-winning knock against Sri Lanka.

Another improver for Team in Green was Saim Ayub, who didn’t get going against Sri Lanka but had back-to-back half-centuries in the series win against South Africa last week and improved by 18 spots to sit at equal 35th.

However, Babar Azam dropped to places to seven as he is no more in Top 5 batters of the world.

Speedster Haris Rauf, who was playing just his second international since the Asia Cup Final, starred with a four-wicket haul against Sri Lanka, and improved by three spots in the ICC Men’s ODI Bowling Rankings. He sits in 28th place now.

Another big improver among the Pakistan bowlers was made by leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed, who, despite not featuring in the fixture against Sri Lanka, jumped by 17 rungs.

Abrar had starred with a career-best ODI performance in the ODI series decider against South Africa, and picked up 4/27 to set up Pakistan’s win.