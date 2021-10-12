Security forces kill terrorist in North Waziristan operation: ISPR
RAWALPINDI – A terrorist was killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) by Pakistani forces in the Mirali district of North Waziristan, the military’s media wing said Monday.
A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations cited the operation was conducted in a hideout on confirmed intelligence of the presence of terrorists.“On confirm intelligence of presence of terrorists in Mirali, North Waziristan, troops conducted IBO on the terrorist hideout,” it said.
It further added that weapons and ammunition were recovered during the IBO while the forces later cleared the area.
Earlier on Saturday, at least four terrorists were killed by Frontier Corps (FC) near Balochistan's Awaran district.
According to the ISPR, an exchange of fire took place between Frontier Corps’ personnel and terrorists in Awaran district, leading to the killing of four terrorists.
The security forces have also captured weapons and ammunition possessed by the slain terrorists, the army’s media wing said.
