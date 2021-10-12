Security forces kill terrorist in North Waziristan operation: ISPR
Web Desk
09:49 AM | 12 Oct, 2021
Security forces kill terrorist in North Waziristan operation: ISPR
Share

RAWALPINDI – A terrorist was killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) by Pakistani forces in the Mirali district of North Waziristan, the military’s media wing said Monday.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations cited the operation was conducted in a hideout on confirmed intelligence of the presence of terrorists.“On confirm intelligence of presence of terrorists in Mirali, North Waziristan, troops conducted IBO on the terrorist hideout,” it said.

It further added that weapons and ammunition were recovered during the IBO while the forces later cleared the area.

Earlier on Saturday, at least four terrorists were killed by Frontier Corps (FC) near Balochistan's Awaran district.

Four terrorists killed in Balochistan: ISPR 11:23 PM | 9 Oct, 2021

RAWALPINDI – Security forces on Saturday killed four terrorists during an exchange of fire in an area of ...

According to the ISPR, an exchange of fire took place between Frontier Corps’ personnel and terrorists in Awaran district, leading to the killing of four terrorists.

The security forces have also captured weapons and ammunition possessed by the slain terrorists, the army’s media wing said.

10 terrorists killed in Awaran operation: ISPR 09:30 PM | 22 Dec, 2020

KARACHI – Security forces have conducted an intelligence-based operation on terrorist hideout in Gwargo, Awaran, ...

More From This Category
Pakistanis face slow internet speed as undersea ...
10:24 AM | 12 Oct, 2021
Pakistan reports 689 new COVID cases, lowest in ...
09:11 AM | 12 Oct, 2021
Pakistan launches probe into assets of 700 people ...
11:56 PM | 11 Oct, 2021
New Gwadar airport to be operational in 2023
10:54 PM | 11 Oct, 2021
Mohammad Sajjad wins National Snooker ...
09:34 PM | 11 Oct, 2021
SC seeks evidence against Zahir Jaffer’s mother ...
08:10 PM | 11 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Celebrities mourn the death of nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan
06:55 PM | 11 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr