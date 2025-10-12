Five die as coal mine collapses in Kurram

KURRAM – Five miners killed in a coal mine collapse in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district on Sunday.

The victims, originally from Shangla, were trapped under the rubble, and rescue operations are ongoing to recover their bodies.

The incident occurred in Yasta Toora Wari while the workers were busy at work. Six miners were trapped under debris, of whom one has been rescued so far.

The deceased miners have been identified as Taj Ullah, Zia-ur-Rehman, Shaukat, Naz Ullah, and Jan Muhammad. Two bodies have been recovered, while search efforts continue for the remaining three.

Sources said the collapse was caused by a landslide inside the mine, and heavy machinery has been deployed for the rescue operation.