BISE Lahore Intermediate Part-2 Results 2023 – Check Latest Updates here

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore will declare the results of the intermediate examinations Part 2 2023 on September 13 (Wednesday).

The 12th standard results for 2023 are keenly awaited by all students who have already applied to universities for undergraduate programs.

BISE Lahore and other boards in Punjab will make announcement at the board's offices, and the intermediate results will be shared on the websites of each board tomorrow.

How to check Intermediate Results 2023?

The main platform for checking results is the website of BISE Lahore, although applicants may also check their results via SMS service.

Inter Part-2 Results 2023

Candidates can check their results online on the Board’s official website at http://biselahore.com/

Students at BISE Lahore can access results by texting their roll number to 80029. Sending their roll numbers to the numbers provided below will allow students from different cities to check their results.