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Shahid Afridi hosts JUI-F Chief Fazlur Rehman at home

By Web Desk
8:09 pm | Apr 13, 2026
Shahid Afridi Hosts Jui F Chief Fazlur Rehman At Home

KARACHI – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman visited the residence of former national cricket team captain Shahid Afridi for a meeting.

Shahid Afridi shared pictures of the visit on social media.

The former captain wrote that Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s visit to their home was a moment of joy and honor for them.

Afridi added that they had a pleasant and meaningful conversation, expressing gratitude to the JUI-F chief for the memorable meeting.

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