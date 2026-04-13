Shahid Afridi hosts JUI-F Chief Fazlur Rehman at home

KARACHI – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman visited the residence of former national cricket team captain Shahid Afridi for a meeting.

Shahid Afridi shared pictures of the visit on social media.

The former captain wrote that Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s visit to their home was a moment of joy and honor for them.

محترم مولانا فضل الرحمان صاحب کا ہمارے گھر تشریف لانا ہمارے لیے باعثِ مسرت اور اعزاز رہا۔

ان کے ساتھ بیٹھ کر نہایت خوشگوار اور بامعنی گفتگو کا موقع ملا۔

اس خوبصورت ملاقات پر ہم مولانا صاحب کے بے حد مشکور ہیں۔@MoulanaOfficial#ShahidAfridi #MaulanaFazlurRehman #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/Jes2Px5s5v — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 13, 2026

Afridi added that they had a pleasant and meaningful conversation, expressing gratitude to the JUI-F chief for the memorable meeting.