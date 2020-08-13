Pakistan lodges protest with India over ceasefire violation along LoC
05:39 PM | 13 Aug, 2020
Pakistan lodges protest with India over ceasefire violation along LoC
ISLAMABAD – A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to record a strong protest of Pakistan over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

On August 12, two innocent civilians that include 40-year-old Shakeela Bibi and 12-year-old Ayesha Kausar were injured due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Jandrot Sector of the LoC

According to Foreign office statement, the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons. This year, India has committed 1961 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 16 shahadats and serious injuries to 160 innocent civilians.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct. These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security. It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB. The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.

