D.I. Khan: Five dead in bus, van collision
Web Desk
11:06 AM | 13 Dec, 2019
D.I. Khan: Five dead in bus, van collision
Share

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - At least five people lost their lives while another five got injured in bus-van collision at the Darabin Road in Dera Ismail Khan on Thursday night.

According to media reports, the bus was going to Dera Ismail Khan from Darabin while the van was on its way to Quetta from Dera Ismail Khan.

The accident occurred due to over-speeding and was so severe that five persons died before getting any kind of medical assistance.

Police and rescue teams have shifted the injured to District Headquarter hospital D.I. Khan.

More From This Category
FO blasts India's false claims about persecution ...
10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ...
08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Former Pakistan Air Force chief passes away
07:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CJP Khosa stresses judges, lawyers' training to ...
06:54 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Pakistan Army chief Bajwa visits SSG headquarters
06:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CTD arrests Afghan terrorist involved in blast ...
05:29 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr