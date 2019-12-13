D.I. Khan: Five dead in bus, van collision
11:06 AM | 13 Dec, 2019
DERA ISMAIL KHAN - At least five people lost their lives while another five got injured in bus-van collision at the Darabin Road in Dera Ismail Khan on Thursday night.
According to media reports, the bus was going to Dera Ismail Khan from Darabin while the van was on its way to Quetta from Dera Ismail Khan.
The accident occurred due to over-speeding and was so severe that five persons died before getting any kind of medical assistance.
Police and rescue teams have shifted the injured to District Headquarter hospital D.I. Khan.
