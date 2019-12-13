US peace envoy Khalilzad updates Pakistan's FM Qureshi about talks with Taliban
ISLAMABAD - U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad met Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi here on Friday and discussed the matters relating to Afghan peace process.
In a meeting that took place here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Khalilzad updated the Foreign Minister about the recent delegation-level talks between the United States and Afghan Taliban.
Foreign Minister Qureshi said Pakistan always maintained a stance that there was no military solution to the Afghan conflict.
He said regional peace was linked with improved security situation in Afghanistan and assured Ambassador Khalilzad that Pakistan would continue to play its reconciliatory role with sincerity.
Ambassador Khalilzad appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for restoration of peace in Afghanistan.
