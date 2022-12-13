BISE Lahore announces matric result 2022 (Check Results)
09:29 AM | 13 Dec, 2022
LAHORE – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore on Tuesday announced the results for Secondary School Certificate (Second Annual) Examination, 2022.
The candidates can check the results here https://www.biselahore.com.
Meanwhile, other boards in Punjab also announced the results of Matriculation Examination 2022.
More to follow...
