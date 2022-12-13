BISE Lahore announces matric result 2022 (Check Results)
Web Desk
09:29 AM | 13 Dec, 2022
BISE Lahore announces matric result 2022 (Check Results)
Source: File Photo
Share

LAHORE – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore on Tuesday announced the results for Secondary School Certificate (Second Annual) Examination, 2022.

The candidates can check the results here https://www.biselahore.com.

Meanwhile, other boards in Punjab also announced the results of Matriculation Examination 2022.

More to follow...

More From This Category
FM Bilawal to embark on US visit on Dec 14 to ...
09:51 AM | 13 Dec, 2022
PM’ son Suleman Shehbaz gets 14-day protective ...
10:17 AM | 13 Dec, 2022
Big win for Imran Ali Yousaf in Daily Mail, David ...
11:55 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
PM Shehbaz appoints Tariq Fatemi as special ...
08:00 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
Snap polls only solution to avert economic crisis ...
07:30 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
Imran Khan owes to Gen (r) Bajwa big time: PM ...
06:57 PM | 12 Dec, 2022

Horoscope
Check Today's Horoscope – December 09, 2022
08:00 AM | 9 Dec, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aima Baig reveals why she covered 'Kahani Suno'
12:22 AM | 13 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr