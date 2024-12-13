Over 300 Pakistanis stranded in Syria return home on special plane

ISLAMABAD – A chartered plane carrying 318 Pakistani nationals, who were evacuated from Syria to Lebanon a day earlier, landed in Islamabad Friday morning.

Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal and Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik received the repatriated nationals at the airport.

On the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the comprehensive plan for the safe evacuation of Pakistani citizens was carried out by NDMA in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a statement, the prime minister said the safe evacuation of Pakistani nationals from Syria was a top priority of the government.

He appreciated the prompt action taken by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Pakistani embassies in Syria and Lebanon, and the NDMA authorities in ensuring the safe evacuation of Pakistani citizens.

He also expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister of Lebanon, Najib Mikati, whose government provided all possible cooperation and assistance for the evacuation of Pakistanis via Beirut.

Prime Minister also directed the authorities concerned to continue taking immediate steps to evacuate more Pakistani citizens from Syria.