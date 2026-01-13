‘China’s Approval crucial’ as Pakistan negotiates JF-17 Jet Sales with multiple countries

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is holding high-stakes negotiations with multiple countries for the sale of its jointly-developed fighter jet, the JF-17 Thunder, and any deal will require China’s approval. “These negotiations are ongoing, and they take time. Many countries are very interested in these jets.

JF-17 Thunder Block III is no ordinary aircraft. The battle tested 4.5-generation multi-role fighter jet, armed with AESA radar and long-range BVR missiles, capable of performing a variety of combat missions. Its performance was recently showcased during the 7–10 May conflict with India, impressing international observers.

Libya, Sudan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Saudi Arabia are in talks for potential deals. “These are confidential secrets. We will announce it when the jets are delivered to friendly countries.” The minister also stressed that the price of the JF-17 Thunder is a major selling point. While similar fighter jets cost $250–350 million globally, the JF-17 costs just $40–50 million, depending on its configuration, per report.

JF-17 is joint Pakistan-China project, with key components manufactured in both countries. Haraj emphasized that China will always be part of any export deal. “Many matters are discussed before any deal. China is involved—it is their right.”

Those familiar with development said China is the key partner in this venture. Pakistan can sell these jets, but the technology remains under China’s control. China will oversee production, exports, and may even enhance Pakistan’s production capacity.

Sales Restricted to Friendly Nations

The jets will not be sold to just anyone but to friendly countries. Pakistan maintains close defense ties with Saudi Arabia, Turkey, China, and Azerbaijan. Haraj confirmed a previous deal with Saudi Arabia but declined to disclose details:

“This agreement is between Field Marshal Asim Munir, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the Saudi government. I cannot say more.”

Turkey may also be interested in joint defense projects, particularly drones, though no official confirmation has been made. as Pakistan’s private sector is actively developing UAVs, signaling a new era of homegrown military technology.