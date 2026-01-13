Lhc Seeks Police Reply On Bail Plea Of Obscene Video Scandal Accused Umairi

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court has sought a response from the police on the bail application of Umair Raza, also known as Umairi, the accused in the obscene video scandal.

Justice Jawad Zafar of the Lahore High Court heard the bail plea filed by Umair Raza. The court issued a notice to the SHO of the relevant police station and directed him to submit a reply.

During the hearing, the accused’s counsel, Umair Ansar Goraya, presented arguments before the court, stating that the viral video circulating on social media has no connection with the petitioner, and that there is no video evidence showing Umairi’s presence at the scene.