Social media platform X faces widespread outage worldwide

Thousands of users around the world experienced outages on social media platform X, according to data from Downdetector.

As of 9:19 a.m. ET, over 22,900 users in the United States reported issues with the platform. In the United Kingdom, more than 7,000 users faced problems as of 9:20 a.m. ET, while in Canada, over 2,700 reports were logged.

In Pakistan, 80 users reported service disruptions at around 7:30 p.m.

X has not yet commented on the outage.

It is important to note that the figures on Downdetector are based on user submissions and may not reflect the full scale of the disruption.