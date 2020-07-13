PM Imran reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering commitment for Kashmir cause for their just right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering commitment to continue to support the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination.

In a series of tweets today (Monday), on the occasion of Kashmir Martyrs Day, the premier said Pakistan has always stood steadfast for the Kashmiri right to self-determination and that day is not far when they will be liberated from the clutches of Indian illegal occupation.

Their descendants have, generation after generation, laid down their lives for freedom and today they continue to valiantly fight & defy a Hindutva Supremacist regime bent on demographic engineering to wipe out the Kashmiri people & their identity. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 13, 2020

The Prime Minister said we salute Kashmiris for their continued struggle against the illegal and barbaric Indian occupation of Jammu & Kashmir.

Pakistan has always stood steadfast for the Kashmiri right to self-determination and will continue to support this just struggle till IOJK is liberated from the clutches of Indian illegal occupation. That day is not far. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 13, 2020

PM Imran said thast the martyrs of 13 July 1931 were the forefathers of today's Kashmiri resistance, adding that their descendants have, generation after generation, laid down their lives for freedom and today they continue to valiantly fight and defy a Hindutva Supremacist regime bent on demographic engineering to wipe out the Kashmiri people and their identity.