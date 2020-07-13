Punjab set to launch 20 mobile ‘Arazi’ centers for far flung areas

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said that the provincial government is all set to launch twenty Mobile "Arazi" Centers for the far flung areas of the province in the first phase.

In a statement, he said these centers will facilitate citizens to avail of various services at their doorsteps.

The chief minister said these services include the issuance of fard (the ownership document) and the mutation of property.

He said the mobile Arazi centers have been linked with other Arazi centers in Punjab.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said government is giving back the rights to people by bringing unique reforms in the system of governance.

Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) has been set up under the administrative control of the Board of Revenue, Government o f the Punjab.