Shield corporation pledges to offer free online pediatric consultation
Web Desk
04:50 PM | 13 Jul, 2020
LAHORE - Shield Corporation Limited, a leading consumer brand company, announced the launch of their online consultancy platform: Shield Babies Tele-Clinic.

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, many parents refrain from taking their children suffering from common ailments to the hospital for fears of contracting the disease. Shield Babies Tele-Clinic will provide parents access to a free medical consultation with renowned paediatricians from the comfort and safety of their own homes.

The shield is a market leader in baby care and one of the pioneers in the oral care category. Regarding the launch Mr Haroon Qassim, Managing Director, Shield Corporation Limited said “We exist to create a meaningful difference in the lives of millions of people around us. Being a market leader, we feel the need to take care of babies in the current pandemic. Purpose of Shield Teleclinic is to provide convenience to parents while keeping their kids at home”.

Parents can call on 0311-2(Babies) i.e. 0311-2222437 from Monday to Saturday, from 9am to 5 pm for a free consultation with renowned Pediatrician from National Institute of Child Health, Karachi.

