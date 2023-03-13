CTD guns down KPO attack mastermind in Karachi

KARACHI – The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday claimed to kill the mastermind behind the Karachi Police Office (KPO) attack along with an accomplice.

As per the media reports, CTD team raided near Mai Gari Shrine in Manghopir area of Karachi where the terrorists were residing. The terrorists opened fire on seeing the CTD team. Two terrorists, including the mastermind behind the KPO attack, Iriadullah and Abdul Wahid, were killed while two others were arrested during the exchange of fire.

A suicide jacket, five weapons and two motorcycles were also recovered from the possession of the dead terrorists. The suicide jacket was defused by the bomb disposal squad.

Four persons, including two policemen, one Rangers official and a civilian, were martyred when terrorists attacked Karachi Police Office in Karachi on February 17. Three terrorists were also killed in the incident.

Inquiry committee formed

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon had formed a five-member inquiry committee to ascertain facts behind Friday’s attack at KPO – the office of the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi.

According to the notification issued here, DIG Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Zulfiqar Larik will head the five-member probe team.

The other committee members are DIG South Zone Irfan Baloch, DIG Karim Khan, SSP Tariq Nawaz and DSP Raja Umar Khatab.