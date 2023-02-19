Karachi Police Office attack case registered in CTD police station

KARACHI – The case of the Karachi Police Office attack has been registered at Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station, it emerged on Sunday.

On Friday, three terrorists, who wore suicide jackets, were gunned down, three security personnel and one civilian embraced martyrdom, and nearly 18 others mostly law enforcers suffered injuries during the counter-terror operation on Friday.

A day after the attack, Karachi police registered a case under several sections related to murder, attempted murders, Anti-terrorism Act at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station on the complaint of SHO Khalid Hussain.

The FIR stated that a group of heavily armed militants stormed the Karachi police office at 7:15 pm and hurled grenades beside exchanging gunfire. Several members of banned TTP including three killed during crossfire have been nominated in the case.

It also mentioned that one of the terrorists blew himself up at the third floor of the building, while another was neutralised during the gun battle.

It was reported that Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility for the covert attack. Militants were riding a bike and dropped their three accomplices near the Saddar Police Lines, it said.

In the latest development, law enforcers started a probe as investigators tried to trace the militants. Sindh Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon constituted a five-member committee to investigate the attack that took place on the Karachi police head office.

DIG Larik spearheading the investigating body which include DIG South Irfan Baloch, CIA DIG Kareem Khan, PCTD SSP Tariq Nawaz and Counter Terrorism Department Incharge Raja Umer Khatab.