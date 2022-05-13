Pakistan naval chief attends Indo-Pacific Sea Power Conference 2022 in Australia

KARACHI – Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi visited Australia to attend the Indo-Pacific Sea Power Conference, 2022 in Sydney.

The conference discussed common goals in the Indo-Pacific maritime domain of the 21st century and highlighted the importance of joint efforts on maritime security and maritime ecosystems.

The conference was attended by more than 40 naval delegations and about 700 defense companies.

On the sidelines of the conference, the Naval Chief met with his counterparts from Australia, France, Japan, Kuwait and Spain and discussed issues of mutual interest and bilateral maritime cooperation.

According to spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, visit of the Naval Chief will further enhance bilateral cooperation among the navies of participating countries for regional and global maritime security.