Naval chief confident about Pakistan Navy's combat readiness and contributions in maritime domain
Web Desk
08:59 PM | 6 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Chief of Pakistan Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi has emphasized on strengthening maritime security and to effectively respond to any aggression against the country.

Speaking at the Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy in Islamabad on Wednesday, the Naval chief expressed confidence over combat readiness and significant contributions of the Navy in maritime domain.

He lauded the initiatives undertaken toward capability development through acquisition of emerging technologies. He also appreciated the Field Commanders for the successful conduct of Exercise SeaSpark 22.

During the conference, matters related to geo strategic milieu, national security, operational preparedness, training and welfare of troops were reviewed.

Comprehensive briefings on important ongoing and future developmental projects of Pakistan Navy were also given to the Naval Chief.

