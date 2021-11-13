PM Imran reiterates need for peaceful and stable Afghanistan
Web Desk
10:36 AM | 13 Nov, 2021
PM Imran reiterates need for peaceful and stable Afghanistan
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again stressed the importance of peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

He was talking to Acting Afghan Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi in Islamabad on Saturday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the continued security and resolute counter-terrorism actions, respect for rights of all Afghans, and inclusivity in governance and politics would further contribute to Afghanistan’s stability.

“Pakistan has been consistently calling for provision of immediate humanitarian relief for Afghanistan,” he added.

Imran Khan hoped that the interim Afghan government would continue to constructively engage the international community and keep on taking positive measures to address the prevailing challenges.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s support to Afghanistan and the Afghan people in overcoming the dire challenges being faced by their country.

The prime minister also underscored the urgent need to release Afghanistan’s frozen assets and facilitation of banking transactions to prevent an economic meltdown.

Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to stand by the Afghan people by extending all possible support including humanitarian assistance-in-kind to withstand the coming winter season.

Pakistan invites Afghan foreign minister to ... 09:10 AM | 9 Nov, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has invited Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to attend the ...

More From This Category
80-year-old woman raped in Punjab’s Kamalia
11:38 AM | 13 Nov, 2021
Pakistan reports 231 new Covid cases, 11 deaths
09:15 AM | 13 Nov, 2021
Saudi Arabia to transfer $3 billion cash to ...
08:37 AM | 13 Nov, 2021
Woman SHO removed in Quetta for 'forcing murder ...
01:34 AM | 13 Nov, 2021
Pakistanis to get gas three times a day to cook ...
11:27 PM | 12 Nov, 2021
PM Imran greenlights use of Pakistan land for ...
11:02 PM | 12 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Malala narrates her love story and how she was wooed into marriage
01:55 AM | 13 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr