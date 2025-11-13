Field Marshal Asim Munir to lead Pak Army as Chief of Defence Staff until 2030

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government approved sweeping amendments to the Pakistan Army Act, Pakistan Air Force Act, and Pakistan Navy Act. The Cabinet meeting, presided over by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the Parliament House.

The stern changes are designed to fully align the armed forces’ legislation with the Twenty-seventh Constitutional Amendment, signaling a significant shift in Pakistan’s defense framework. After revisions to Article 243 of the Constitution, new legislation has been introduced, which includes key provisions regarding the tenure of the Chief of Defence Staff.

One of the most striking changes is the decision to abolish the post of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee after the retirement of the current incumbent, ending a long-standing position in Pakistan’s military hierarchy.

The amendments officially recognize prestigious ranks of Field Marshal, Marshal of the Air Force, and Admiral of the Fleet, cementing their place in military law.

In addition to these historic reforms, the Cabinet also approved the draft of the Federal Constitutional Court (Procedure and Practice) Act, 2025, further expanding Pakistan’s legislative and judicial modernization.

Experts say these changes mark a transformative moment in the country’s civil-military relations and military governance, setting the stage for a new era in Pakistan’s defense and legal framework.

No VCOS/DCOS appointed

For the unversed, there is a notification doing rounds online claiming new appointment of Deputy Chief of Army Staff.

Officials clarify that there are no such new appointments of VCOAS or DCOAS in the Army Act, as amended. This is fake propaganda.the screenshot is digitally generated and has no authenticity or factual value.