Heavy Vehicles restricted during daytime under New Traffic Rules in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad Police announced new traffic regulations for federal capital, aimed at improving road safety, ensuring smooth traffic flow, and maintaining law and order.

With stern measures in place, entry of heavy vehicles into Islamabad will now only be permitted between 12:00 am. and 5:00 am., while such vehicles will be barred from entering the metropolis during daytime hours.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) of Islamabad stressed that use of tinted windows on vehicles is strictly prohibited, and violators will face strict legal action. He further warned that motorcycles carrying three riders will also be dealt with firmly under the law.

CTO highlighted measures for public transport regulation. All bus terminal owners and managers will attend urgent coordination meetings, and no public transport vehicle will be allowed to pick up or drop off passengers outside designated terminals. Passengers must be issued tickets, and buses boarding passengers without tickets will face penalties.

Similarly, meetings will be held with owners and managers of cargo trucks, with a clear directive that all loaded vehicles must unload only at approved locations.

CTO concluded that these steps are being taken to ensure citizens’ safety, improve traffic movement, and enhance law and order in the city.