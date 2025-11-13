‘Imran Khan turns down Presidential Amnesty while facing cases’, Arif Alvi claims

ISLAMABAD – A sensational disclosure has ignited debate on social media, as former President Dr. Arif Alvi revealed that he offered then Prime Minister Imran Khan presidential pardon in false cases, only for Khan to categorically reject it.

Dr. Alvi shared post on his social media platform X, writing: “A few months after his arrest, Prisoner No. 804 had already been sentenced in false cases. At that time, the possibility surfaced to use presidential powers to grant immunity or suspend these manipulated sentences for Khan Sahib, both for the public and for him.”

اڈیالہ کی خاموش دیواروں میں سے عمران خان کی آواز گونجی۔

میں بتاتا ہوں کہ یہ واقع کب پیش آیا۔ عمران خان نے دنیا کے سٹیج پر ایبسولیوٹلی ناٹ کہہ کر ٹرمپ اور بین الاقوامی گلوبل آرڈر کو چیلنج کر دیا تھا۔ مگر مجھ سے بھی ایک بڑے انکار کے لیے خان صاحب نے… — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) November 13, 2025

Some users praised Khan’s stance. Other praised the jailed premier, calling him true symbol of bravery” while others questioned the decisions of Dr. Alvi and PTI’s leadership.

According to Dr. Alvi, despite hurdles from powerful quarters, he maintained communication with Khan during his imprisonment in Adiala Jail, and said Khan refused any pardon in all cases.

Some social media users dismissed the story as “baseless narratives,” claiming Khan’s arrest was primarily due to political disagreements with the establishment rather than the legal cases themselves.