Justices Mansoor Shah, Athar Minallah resign in Protest After 27th Amendment

ISLAMABAD – Senior Puisne Judge Mansoor Ali Shah and Supreme Court Justice Athar Minallah have both resigned, shortly after the enactment of the controversial 27th Constitutional Amendment, a move that has already ignited fierce debate.

In 13-page resignation letter, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah criticised amendment, calling it as “a grave assault on the Constitution of Pakistan” and “a dismantling of the Supreme Court itself.” He warned that the new law subjugates the judiciary to executive control and strikes at the very core of constitutional democracy.

“By fracturing the unity of the nation’s apex court, this amendment has crippled judicial independence and integrity, dragging the country back by decades,” Justice Shah said.

He further declared that history would not forgive such a distortion of the constitutional order, predicting that while it may eventually be overturned, it would leave behind “deep and lasting institutional scars.”

The dual resignations have sent shockwaves through the legal and political community, raising urgent questions about the future of judicial independence in Pakistan and the long-term impact of the 27th Amendment on the country’s democratic framework.

More updates to follow…