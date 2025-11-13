Tlp Properties Across Punjab To Be Seized After Ban

LAHORE – Punjab government issued orders to freeze properties and assets of banned political-religious organization, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Home Department directed that all properties and assets registered under the name of TLP across the province be identified and reported to the department. The move comes following the organization’s designation as a banned group under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The decision was taken under the supervision of Khawaja Salman Rafiq, Chairman of the Cabinet Committee overseeing the matter. After stern directive, Secretary of the Punjab Home Department, Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi, instructed all Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to take necessary action.

Letters have also been issued to other relevant departments, including the Board of Revenue, Secretary Housing, and Secretary Cooperative.

This action shows provincial government’s ongoing efforts to curb activities of banned organizations and ensure enforcement of legal measures against groups declared unlawful under anti-terrorism laws.

The move comes after violent clashes between TLP supporters and authorities last month, triggered by the government blocking their march to Islamabad in solidarity with Gaza.

This marks the second time TLP has been banned; the first proscription occured in 2021 lasted only a few months. Authorities now appear determined to enforce a sustained ban while addressing illegal activities associated with the party.