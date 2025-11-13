US Dollar Inches Down against Rupee in Interbank; check new rates

KARACHI – US dollar fell slightly in the interbank market on Wednesday, as Pakistani rupee continue to gain momentum amid economic recovery.
According to the State Bank of Pakistan, USD dipped by one paisa, closing at 280.76 rupees, down from the previous rate of 280.77 rupees.
USD to PKR
|Currency
|Old Rate
|New Rate
|Change
|US Dollar (USD)
|280.77
|280.76
|-0.01PKR
Open Market Rates
Greenback opened higher in local open market. USD was trading at 281.5 rupees for buying and 281.8 rupees for selling.
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
