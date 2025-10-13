PM Shehbaz, President Abbas reaffirm support for Palestine, welcome Gaza ceasefire

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and thanked him for consistently supporting the Palestinian cause on political and diplomatic fronts.

The meeting took place in Sharm El-Sheikh during the Peace Summit, where Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa was also present.

President Abbas expressed gratitude to Pakistan for its longstanding support of the Palestinian people. Both leaders held a warm informal discussion before the signing of the ceasefire agreement, reaffirming the historic and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Palestine.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the courageous people of Gaza for their strength and resilience in the face of hardships over the years.

Both leaders welcomed the Gaza ceasefire, calling it a step toward lasting peace and progress in the region.

The Prime Minister also held informal meetings with the Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan, congratulating them on their recently concluded historic peace agreement. Regional and global issues, including the Gaza peace accord, were discussed during the meeting.