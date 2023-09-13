Karachi weather update

As the scorching summer sun maintains its grip across Pakistan, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted hot and humid conditions for most parts of the country including the port city.

Karachi Rain Update

PMD predicted rain-thunderstorm at isolated places in Islamabad, and adjoining hilly areas during the next 24 hours. However, no rain forecast for Karachi.

Karachi temperature today

On Wednesday, the mercury reached 29°C at noon, while the temperature is expected to drop in the evening.

Humidity was recorded at around 69 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 24km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 3 which is moderate, with visibility around 5km.

Karachi Air Quality

Karachi’s air quality was recorded 42, which is fair. The air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals. However, sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.

Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country; however, rain-thunderstorm may occur at isolated places in Northeast Punjab, Southeast Sindh, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.