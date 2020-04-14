11 injured in Balochistan blast
12:44 PM | 14 Apr, 2020
Share
QUETTA - At least 11 people were injured on Tuesday in a blast near Masjid Road in Noshki, local media reported.
Fortunately, no casualty has been reported in the incident. Rescue officials responded to the happening immediately and shifted to them to hospital for treatment.
Police and security forces have cordoned off the area and launched search operation to track the assailants.
More info to follow...
- COAS, Zalmay, Gen Miller discuss overall regional security situation10:25 AM | 15 Apr, 2020
-
- COVID19: Pakistan confirms 107 deaths; Coronavirus cases rise to 5,98809:33 AM | 15 Apr, 2020
- Lance Naik Irshad embraces martyrdom in N Waziristan operation ...08:37 AM | 15 Apr, 2020
- Insaf Imdad Mobile App gets 2.8 million plus downloads11:56 PM | 14 Apr, 2020
Mahira Khan, Mansha Pasha remember Mashal Khan on his third death anniversary
02:37 PM | 14 Apr, 2020
- Abdullah Qureshi pays tribute to doctors in his own style01:43 PM | 14 Apr, 2020
- Celebrities stuck in Thailand are finally coming back to Pakistan01:33 PM | 14 Apr, 2020
- 'Game Of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju recovers from COVID-1901:12 PM | 14 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020
- Seven food items that boost and improve your immune system01:26 PM | 10 Apr, 2020
- Celebrities and entertainers who have died from complications related ...12:39 PM | 10 Apr, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020