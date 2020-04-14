Aleem Khan takes oath as provincial minister

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Abdul Aleem Khan was sworn in as provincial minister.

According to media details, the ceremony in this regard was held at the Governor House on Monday, where Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar administered the oath to him.

His portfolio will be announced later.

Aleem Khan had stepped down from the minister’s position on February 6, 2019, after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested him for his alleged involvement in acts of corruption and corrupt practices by way of accumulating assets beyond known sources of income within Pakistan and outside.

He remained in the custody of the bureau from Feb 7 to March 5 and then was sent to jail on judicial remand. He remained incarcerated for 73 days and was finally granted post-arrest bail by the high court on May 17.

Aleem Khan was finally released from Kot Lakhpat jail last year in May following bail granted by the Lahore High Court in the NAB case.