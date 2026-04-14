Pakistan announces free Saudi SIM cards, mobile data for Hajj pilgrims

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has announced that all Pakistani pilgrims traveling for Hajj 2026 will receive free Saudi SIM cards, including local and international call minutes and internet data.

According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, pilgrims on the standard 40-day Hajj package will receive 600 local and international minutes along with 40 GB of internet data at no cost.

Those on the short package will get 300 minutes and 25 GB of internet. The SIM cards are intended solely for use during the pilgrimage, and pilgrims are advised not to purchase additional SIMs.

Minister for Religious Affairs, Sardar Yusuf, stated that despite global increases in oil prices, there will be no hike in Hajj package fares for Pakistani pilgrims.

He added that Pakistan has signed agreements with airlines to ensure pilgrims are transported according to the fixed packages, with no extra charges.

The first flight from Pakistan for Hajj 2026 is scheduled for April 18. A total of 179,210 pilgrims from across Pakistan will perform Hajj this year.