Pakistan introduces new strict rules for mobile network operators

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has imposed stringent national security conditions for licensing Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs).

Licensed operators must fully comply with all security requirements, including a complete ban on transferring user data and call detail records (CDRs) abroad, local media reported.

The regulations prohibit sending mobile or fixed-line traffic outside Pakistan, including from Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has the authority to restrict operations in unauthorized areas.

Unauthorized foreign access, remote connections, and the installation of base stations without prior approval are strictly forbidden. Signal controls must ensure no cross-border communications occur.

Operators must use only approved encryption technologies, implement AI-assisted network security systems, and monitor stolen devices.

Every mobile subscriber must have a unique identification number, and operators are required to install advanced systems for lawful monitoring at their own cost.

Commercial services cannot begin until all security systems are fully operational, and SIM activation will be prohibited without verification.

The PTA can also block websites, online content, or services and may demand full user records and activity history. Complete call logs, including caller and receiver details, must be maintained.