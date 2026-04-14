Punjab govt to provide free gunny bags, fix wheat price at Rs3,500 per maund

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced a package for wheat farmers, including the provision of free gunny bags worth Rs6 billion.

Under the initiative, registered farmers will receive 10 bags per acre from procurement centers. The Chief Minister also directed authorities to immediately procure wheat at a rate of Rs3,500 per maund.

During a meeting chaired by Maryam Nawaz, it was decided in principle to prioritize wheat procurement from Kisan Card holders. The meeting also made it mandatory to ensure payments to farmers within 72 hours of procurement.

Strategic management committees have been established at provincial and divisional levels to monitor the wheat procurement process.

The Chief Minister also announced the launch of the “Work with Punjab Government” program, under which internship opportunities will be provided to agriculture graduates and others.

The meeting was informed that a record Rs100 billion in loans had been disbursed through the Kisan Card scheme, with a 99% recovery rate. Around 900,000 farmers have been registered under the initiative, and the Chief Minister directed that registration should continue.

Officials also briefed the meeting that local manufacturers in Daska are actively working on producing harvesters domestically. Due to the Green Tractor Scheme and agricultural mechanization, local industry is growing. Out of a target of 30,000 tractors under the scheme, 20,000 have already been delivered, while 88% of farmers have expressed confidence in the Chief Minister’s initiatives.