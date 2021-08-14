Pakistan President leaves for Turkey on 3-day visit
04:11 PM | 14 Aug, 2021
Pakistan President leaves for Turkey on 3-day visit
ISLAMABAD – President Dr. Arif Alvi on Saturday embarked on a three-day official visit to Turkey on the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During the visit, the two Presidents will participate in the launching ceremony of the first of the four MILGEM corvettes for Pakistan Navy in Istanbul, according to the state broadcaster.

The two leaders will hold talks on bilateral relations as well as exchange views on regional issues.

President Alvi will also interact with the media and leading Turkish businessmen.

The fraternal relations between Pakistan and Turkey are deeply embedded in common faith, culture and history and underpinned by exceptional mutual trust and respect.

