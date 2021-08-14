President Alvi, PM Imran felicitate nation on 75th Independence Day
Web Desk
11:16 AM | 14 Aug, 2021
President Alvi, PM Imran felicitate nation on 75th Independence Day
ISLAMABAD – President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have felicitated the countrymen on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.

In their separate messages on Independence Day, President Alvi and PM Imran have reiterated tremendous successes achieved by Pakistanis in various fields that had made the country distinguished from other nations.

Pakistan today can stand tall among the comity of nations amid the universal recognition of the government’s policies towards the revival of the economy, handling of COVID-19 pandemic, and environment protection, President said in his message on Independence Day.

Dr Alvi added that during the 74 years journey, Pakistan faced many challenges but it successfully overcame them with hard work, sacrifices, and the support of the entire nation.

This day reminds us to pay rich tribute to the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and leaders and workers of the Pakistan Movement who created a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Indian sub-continent, President said.

The premier Imran Khan, in his message on August 14, said as we hoist our national flag to mark Independence Day, and we must reiterate the firm resolve to uphold our national values of unity, faith, and discipline as envisioned by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Pakistan has rendered immense sacrifices and paid a heavy price for instability on its Western border, Khan said while adding we have consistently stressed that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan. Pakistan will continue to support a negotiated political settlement for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

We want peace within and peace without, to pursue our socio-economic agenda. The Naya Pakistan has shifted its focus from geo-politics to geo-economics, with the well-being and welfare of our people as the topmost priority, PM said.

