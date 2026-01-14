American Hunter pays Rs7.56 Crore to hunt Rare Kashmiri Markhor in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – With government-approved permit costing staggering 7.56 crore, Markhor hunt was more than just a challenge, it was a multimillion-rupee spectacle watched closely by wildlife authorities. When markhor finally fell, it marked the culmination of a dramatic and controversial hunt, blending rare wildlife, massive money, and the promise of community development in one unforgettable moment.

American national successfully killed prized Kashmiri markhor in Chitral under tight supervision by wildlife authorities, sparking widespread attention due to the animal’s rarity and the massive permit fee involved.

According to KP Wildlife Department, the hunt was conducted strictly under Pakistan’s trophy hunting regulations. The American hunter paid a staggering $270,000—approximately Rs75.6 million—for an official permit, making it one of the most expensive wildlife hunts in the country.

courtesy: social media

Wildlife officials revealed that markhor, famed for its impressive 52-inch spiral horns, was shot from a remarkable distance of 510 metres. At the hunter’s request, their identity has been kept confidential.

Authorities stressed that hunt aligns with conservation policies, noting that 80 percent of the revenue generated will be channeled directly into welfare and development projects for the local community, while the remaining amount supports wildlife conservation efforts.

The hunt has once again placed Pakistan’s trophy hunting program in the spotlight, blending controversy, conservation, and colossal cash in a single high-profile event.