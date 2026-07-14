Punjab Assembly moves Resolution seeking action against Fazlur Rehman over Anti-Army remarks

LAHORE – Two resolutions were submitted in Punjab Assembly seeking legal action against Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman over his recent remarks concerning Pakistan Army martyrs and state writ in regions neighboring Afghanistan.

The resolutions were tabled separately by Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) MPA Shoaib Siddiqui and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Raheela Khadim Hussain. They condemn Fazlur Rehman’s comments, describing them as harmful to national institutions and contrary to Pakistan’s interests.

The resolution said criticism that undermines armed forces weakens national unity and could benefit hostile elements seeking to destabilise the country. The lawmakers paid tribute to the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army and other security agencies, reaffirmed the Punjab Assembly’s solidarity with the country’s defence institutions, and demanded legal action against anyone found tarnishing their dignity and prestige.

Although Punjab Assembly resolutions are non-binding and cannot themselves initiate legal proceedings, their adoption would formally reflect the Assembly’s position on the matter and mark a significant escalation in the political fallout surrounding Fazlur Rehman’s remarks.

The controversy stems from a recent JUI-F public gathering in Kasur, where Fazlur Rehman spoke about the deteriorating security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Referring to military casualties, he remarked that soldiers receive salaries to fight for and defend the country.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said soldiers do not sacrifice their lives because they are paid salaries but because of their commitment to protecting the country. He maintained that military service is driven by patriotism, ideology, faith, and devotion to the homeland, adding that questioning the sincerity of fallen soldiers crossed a moral line and deeply hurt the families of martyrs.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said Fazlur Rehman’s remarks created the impression that the sacrifices of Pakistan’s martyrs were being undervalued. He argued that honouring fallen soldiers is a national, moral, political, and religious responsibility shared by all political parties.

Punjab Assembly resolutions and the coordinated response from senior government leaders have further intensified the political dispute surrounding Fazlur Rehman’s remarks. While the resolutions carry no legal force on their own, they underscore growing political pressure on the JUI-F chief and reflect the government’s determination to publicly defend Pakistan’s security institutions.