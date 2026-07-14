Save up to Rs8.5Lac on Changan Cars under New Limited Time Offer

LAHORE – Just when SUV buyers thought prices would only move in one direction, the Chinese auto company surprised market with major celebratory offer.

Changan is giving customers chance to save up to Rs850,000 on selected variants, making its popular seven-seater SUV more accessible for a limited time. The price reductions of up to Rs850,000 on the Oshan X7 lineup comes after surpassing 20,000 units sold.

20,000 Oshan Celebration Offer applies to feature-packed FutureSense variants, bringing 5-seat FutureSense down from Rs8,949,000 to Rs8,099,000, while the 7-seat FutureSense now carries a price tag of Rs8,449,000, down from Rs9,299,000.

Variant Old Price Price Cut New Price 5-Seat FutureSense 8,949,000 850,000 8,099,000 7-Seat FutureSense 9,299,000 850,000 8,449,000 7-Seat Comfort 8,474,000 525,000 7,949,000

Buyers of the 7-seat Comfort variant can also avail a discount of Rs525,000, reducing its price from Rs8,474,000 to Rs7,949,000.

Oshan X7 has gained popularity for combining fuel efficiency, performance, ride comfort, and advanced technology, helping it establish itself as the highest-selling seven-seat SUV in the local market. The company believes the latest pricing will further strengthen the SUV’s appeal by offering buyers greater value in the premium crossover segment.

The company currently operates 29 authorized 3S dealerships across Pakistan, providing nationwide sales, service, and spare parts support. MCML says its expanding dealership network, customer-focused approach, and after-sales services have played a key role in building consumer confidence in the Changan brand.

20,000 Oshan Celebration Offer is available for a limited period. Prospective customers can visit any authorized Changan dealership to experience the Oshan X7, book a test drive, and avail the promotional prices before the offer ends.